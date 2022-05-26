Musk to provide $6.25 bln more in equity to fund Twitter deal
Elon Musk has committed to provide an additional $6.25 billion in equity financing to fund a portion of the $44-billion deal to buy Twitter Inc, a regulatory filing showed on Wednesday.
Twitter shares jumped 10% in extended trading.
