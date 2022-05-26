Around 7-8 people feared killed after vehicle falls into gorge at Zojila pass

Around 7-8 people are feared to have died after a vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge at Zojila pass early Thursday morning. "Seven to 8 people are feared to have died, when after a Tavera vehicle, on way from Kargil to Srinagar, reportedly skid-off the road and fell around 400-500 feet down, in the deep gorge at Zojila pass," Disaster Management Authority of the Jammu and Kashmir government informed today.

The police are ascertaining the cause of the incident. Further probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

