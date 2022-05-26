NIA takes over probe in Karnal IED seizure case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the investigation of the Karnal Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and ammunition recovery case in which four terror suspects were held earlier this month by Haryana Police, the agency said on Thursday. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) handed over the case to the NIA to probe the matter and the anti-terror agency registered an FIR this week.

"We took over Karnal IED recovery case this week," a senior NIA official, privy to the development, told ANI. Four terror suspects were arrested by Haryana Police near Bastara toll plaza at 4 am on May 5. The suspects were identified as Gurpreet, Amandeep Parminder and Bhupinder. Three IEDs, one country-made pistol, 31 live cartridges, 1.31 lakh cash and six mobile phones were recovered from the terror suspects who belong to Punjab.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij had said that the terror suspects got explosives from Pakistan through drones and were tasked with carrying them to Adilabad in Telangana. The operation to nab them was carried out jointly by Telangana, Punjab and Haryana Police.

"Pakistan-based Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) commander Harvinder Singh Rinda had shared a location with the four accused directing them to deliver the explosives to Adilabad, Telangana. Rinda is backed by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). BKI had executed the 2021 Ludhiana blast with the help of Rinda," Haryana Police said. (ANI)

