Kashmiri TV actress Amreen Bhat killed by terrorists in J-K's Budgam

Kashmiri TV actress Amreen Bhat was killed by unidentified terrorists in Budgam's Chadoora area in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, while her 10-year-old nephew was injured.

ANI | Budgam (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 26-05-2022 11:19 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 11:19 IST
Kashmiri TV actress Amreen Bhat was killed by unidentified terrorists in Budgam's Chadoora area in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, while her 10-year-old nephew was injured. Jammu and Kashmir Police said that the 10-year-old nephew of the TV actress had a bullet injury on his arm. The nephew is receiving treatment at a hospital in the district, added the police.

The parents and relatives of Amreen Bhat expressed grief over the incident. Speaking to ANI today, Zubair Ahmed, brother-in-law of TV artist Amreen Bhat, said, "Two people came to her house to call her for a shoot. When she stepped outside the house they killed her. What harm had she caused to anyone?"

"Two people came to our home to call her for a shoot last night. They shot her after she told them that she would not go for the shoot. She was like a 'son' to me," father of Amreen Bhat. Meanwhile, the police officials are investigating the matter. (ANI)

