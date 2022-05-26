Vedanta Group certified as 'Great Place to Work' for the second consecutive year

n an endorsement of its industry-leading people practices that makes it an employer of choice, the Vedanta Group, India's leading producer of metals and oil & gas, along with its business units, have been accredited as a Great Place to Work®, for the second consecutive time.

Vedanta Group businesses including Cairn Oil & Gas, BALCO, TSPL, ESL, Iron Ore Business, Vedanta Jharsuguda, and Hindustan Zinc have also received the global certification. The survey was rolled out across all Vedanta Business units with engagement scores showing significant improvements.

Commenting on the development, Vedanta Group CEO, Mr. Sunil Duggal said: ''We are delighted to receive this global recognition from Great Place to Work for the second year in a row. To be recognized among the most aspirational employer organizations around the world is extremely encouraging. We consider our employees to be our greatest assets and we strive to empower them to drive excellence and innovation in whatever they do.'' The Great Place to Work® certification bears testimony to the work culture of the Vedanta Group which fosters an ecosystem of trust in, high-performance culture and imbibes aspects of credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie among its employees. The badge of being a 'Great Place to Work®, aspired by thousands of organizations globally, bears testimony to the constant innovation and pioneering people practices in the domain of hiring, engagement, diversity & inclusion, rewards & recognition, talent, and performance management.

''At Vedanta, people are our greatest asset, and we are very proud of our industry-leading globally benchmarked people practices. Being certified as a Great Place to Work for the second consecutive year is a testimony of our robust HR programs and the trust and affection our people have towards Vedanta. We warmly congratulate all our employees and business partners for this recognition and also thank them for their commitment to making Vedanta an employer of choice,'' added Vedanta Group CHRO, Ms. Madhu Srivastava.

Based on a rigorous evaluation, Great Place to Work has identified the Top organizations among India's Best Workplaces in 2022. These organizations excel both in people practices that they have designed for their employees and act on the feedback to create a High Trust Culture.

Great Place to Work® Certification is recognized the world over by employees and employers alike and is considered the 'Gold Standard' in identifying and recognizing Great Workplace Cultures.

