UK must pay for household support without deterring investment - minister
Reuters | London | Updated: 26-05-2022 12:00 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 11:56 IST
Britain must pay for increased support to households in a way that does not deter investment, Cabinet Office minister Steve Barclay said on Thursday ahead of an expected announcement of new measures to cope with rising energy bills.
"In terms of paying for that, as we look at the balance between how much is done through debt, and how much is done through revenue-raising, we need to do that in a way that doesn't deter investment," Barclay told Sky News.
