DDA considering selling vermicompost through e-commerce firms

Buoyed by the record production of vermicompost at its parks, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is contemplating making it available to the general public through e-commerce firms.

At present, the land-owning agencies are preparing vermicompost at 133 of its around 800 parks in the capital.

''The DDA has not purchased fertilizers for its parks since December 2020. We have been manufacturing it on our own using the green waste from the parks itself,'' an official said.

The agency prepared 13,000 quintals of vermicompost in 2021. It has set a target of preparing 40,000 quintals of it this year.

''The amount we are producing is more than we can use in our parks. So, we have decided to sell it to the public,'' the official said.

The DDA is now in talks with e-commerce firms to sell compost online, the official said.

Our compost will be much better and more affordable as compared to other brands available in the market, he said.

Some of the major spots where compost is being prepared include Swarna Jayanti Park, Sanjay Van, Sanjay Lake, Hauz Khas, Sector 5 Dwarka, Millenium Park, and Vasant Udyaan.

