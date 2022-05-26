Left Menu

Pound steady near 3-week highs, UK household support plan eyed

Sterling has been hit hard in recent weeks by growing fears that Britain's economy is heading towards recession and analysts said any signs of government support could help lift sentiment toward the currency, which has rebounded this week. In early London trade, the pound was broadly steady at $1.2584, having briefly touched a three-week peak at $1.2612 .

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-05-2022 13:47 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 13:38 IST
Pound steady near 3-week highs, UK household support plan eyed
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Sterling held near its highest levels in three weeks on Thursday, with traders awaiting more details on the British government's response to a cost-of-living crisis. Sterling has been hit hard in recent weeks by growing fears that Britain's economy is heading towards recession and analysts said any signs of government support could help lift sentiment toward the currency, which has rebounded this week.

In early London trade, the pound was broadly steady at $1.2584, having briefly touched a three-week peak at $1.2612 . It was also little changed versus the euro at 84.96 pence. A plan expected to be outlined by British finance minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday is expected to include a 10 billion pound ($12.6 billion) package of support to help with rising energy bills, funded in part by a windfall tax on oil and gas producers companies.

Inflation surged last month to its highest annual rate since 1982, piling pressure on the government to do more to help those struggling to pay rising food, fuel, and energy bills. "Sterling has been weak in relative terms in recent weeks in part because we (Britain) have done less to offset the impact of rising energy costs," said Kit Juckes, head of the currency strategy at Societe Generale.

"The big FX positions you can see have been a bit short in the yen and sterling," he said, adding that sterling should benefit from a relief rally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

 India
2
An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

Global
3
NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

 Global
4
SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need to know

SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022