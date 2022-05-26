Left Menu

With an aim to promote local artisans in the valley, the department of handicrafts organized a mega handicraft exhibition, said officials on Thursday.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 26-05-2022 15:43 IST
J-K: Mega handicraft exhibition attracts record tourist footfall
Visuals from the exhibition at Dal Lake (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
With an aim to promote local artisans in the valley, the department of handicrafts organized a mega handicraft exhibition, said officials on Thursday. The exhibition was displayed at Dal Lake in Kashmir to provide a platform where artisans can showcase their unique products and had tourists from different geographical areas.

"Such types of exhibitions always attract people on a large scale and that's why for the promotion of tourism such exhibitions should also be organised at other places of the valley. Here tourists often visit and enjoy shopping," said Exhibition Incharge Kaiser Anjum. Custom hand-made products including carpets, wood carvings, shawls, crewel, embroidery, chain stitches, paper mache, and willow wicker were put to display for tourists from around the globe.

"We already enjoyed the shikara ride at Dal Lake and were mesmerised by these beautiful handicrafts here at the exhibition. I have also bought these Kashmiri embroidery suits for myself and my family," said a tourist, Suchitra. With views of eternal snow and the shimmering waters of the Dal lake, the exhibition proved to be huge success with record footfall. (ANI)

