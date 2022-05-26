Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Russia says Western reporters to be expelled if YouTube blocks foreign ministry briefings

"We just came and told them: 'You block another briefing, one journalist or American media outlet goes home,'" TASS news agency quoted her as saying. "Another briefing is blocked and we will name a specific journalist or specific media outlet that will go home." Her comments come days after Russian lawmakers passed a bill giving prosecutors powers to shut foreign media bureaus in Moscow if a Western country has been "unfriendly" to Russian media.

Reuters | Updated: 26-05-2022 16:11 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 15:55 IST
UPDATE 1-Russia says Western reporters to be expelled if YouTube blocks foreign ministry briefings
Maria Zakharova Image Credit: Wikipedia

Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday that reporters from Western countries will be expelled from Russia if YouTube blocks access to its spokeswoman's briefings.

Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, who holds a weekly briefing on Russian foreign policy, including the country's military intervention in Ukraine, said the foreign ministry had warned YouTube against blocking her content. "We just came and told them: 'You block another briefing, one journalist or American media outlet goes home,'" TASS news agency quoted her as saying.

"Another briefing is blocked and we will name a specific journalist or specific media outlet that will go home." Her comments come days after Russian lawmakers passed a bill giving prosecutors powers to shut foreign media bureaus in Moscow if a Western country has been "unfriendly" to Russian media. The measure is meant to retaliate for the closure of some Russian state news outlets in the West.

Zakharova also said on Wednesday that Moscow is working on measures against English-language media in response to "unfriendly actions" by foreign governments towards Russian news outlets, without providing further detail. In March, President Vladimir Putin signed a law imposing a jail term of up to 15 years for spreading intentionally "fake" news about the military, prompting some Western media to pull their journalists out of Russia. Other Western organizations, including Reuters, have stayed in the country and continue to report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

 India
2
An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

Global
3
NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

 Global
4
SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need to know

SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022