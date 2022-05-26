Left Menu

BSF apprehends two Pakistani fishermen, seizes 4 fishing boats from Bhuj

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday apprehended two Pakistani fishermen and seized four country-made Pakistani fishing boats near the horizontal channel of Harami Nala in Gujarat's Bhuj, the force said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2022 16:42 IST
BSF apprehends two Pakistani fishermen, seizes 4 fishing boats from Bhuj
Image Credit: ANI
The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday apprehended two Pakistani fishermen and seized four country-made Pakistani fishing boats near the horizontal channel of Harami Nala in Gujarat's Bhuj, the force said. The BSF observed the movement of some Pakistani fishing boats while patrolling in the general area of Harami Nala at about 8.30 am

"Patrol party immediately rushed to the spot and seized four countries made Pakistani fishing boats and apprehended two Pakistani fishermen from the horizontal channel of Harami Nala," said the BSF. The seized boats were thoroughly searched and nothing suspicious was recovered from the boats except for fish, fishing nets, and fishing equipment, the BSF further said, adding "intensive search in the area is on". (ANI)

