SJVN inks pact with Tata Power Solar Systems for 1,000 MW solar project in Bikaner

State-owned SJVN Ltd on Thursday inked a pact with Tata Power Solar Systems to build a 1,000 MW solar project worth Rs 5,500 crore in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

''SJVN today entered into an EPC agreement for 1,000 MW solar project in Bikaner, Rajasthan with M/s Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd,'' a company statement said.

The contract agreement was signed in the presence of Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman and Managing Director of SJVN by Chief General Manager (ECD), SJVN S K Sood, and Vipul Jain, Chief - Business Development, Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd.

Sharma said this Rs 5,500 crore-EPC contract is the country's biggest solar contract awarded to date.

The contract includes end-to-end delivery of commissioned solar plant to SJVN including the arrangement of land on an outright purchase basis, power evacuation system up to the ISTS (inter-state transmission system) substation, and operation and maintenance of the solar PV plant for three years.

SJVN had secured this 1,000 MW solar project through the CPSU scheme of the Government of India, Sharma said.

After commissioning, approximately 2,455 million units of electricity will be generated in the first year and 56,838 million units will be generated over 25 years by the project.

With the commissioning of this project, approximately 27,85,077 tonnes of carbon emission is expected to be reduced over 25 years. The project is scheduled to be commissioned by May 2024.

Sharma said, ''Recent successive additions of new renewable projects in the company's portfolio shows our commitment to empowering the nation for expanding its nonfossil fuel-based energy and decarbonization of the economy.'' Presently, SJVN has a total portfolio of around 31,500 MW and has diversified and ventured into power transmission and power trading as well. Recent project additions are paving the path for SJVN to achieve the shared vision of 5,000 MW by 2023, 25,000 MW by 2030, and 50,000 MW installed capacity by 2040.

