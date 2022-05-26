Left Menu

Russia agree to supply Iran with 5 mln tonnes of wheat and grain - YJC news

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 26-05-2022 18:16 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 18:13 IST
Russia agree to supply Iran with 5 mln tonnes of wheat and grain - YJC news
Javad Owji Image Credit: Wikipedia
Iran and Russia have finalized an agreement for the supply of five million tonnes of wheat and grain to Tehran, Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji told the semi-official Iranian news agency the Young Journalists Club (YJC) on Thursday.

The deal was one of several signed during a visit by a Russian economic and commercial delegation this week.

YJC news agency did not specify the timeline for delivery, nor how much would be wheat.

