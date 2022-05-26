Left Menu

Iran expects Russia to supply it with 5 mln T of grain - YJC news

Russia's agriculture ministry and the office of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, who along with Owji co-chairs the Iran-Russia joint trade commission, did not reply to a Reuters' request for comment. Both Iran and Russia have been hit by Western sanctions.

Reuters | Updated: 26-05-2022 19:14 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 19:14 IST
Iran expects Russia to supply it with 5 mln T of grain - YJC news

Iran expects Russia to supply it with 5 million tonnes of grain, including some wheat, Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji told the semi-official Iranian news agency the Young Journalists Club (YJC) on Thursday.

Iran will need to import at least 7 million tonnes of wheat in the year to March 2023, marking a second year of high imports as drought continues to affect domestic production, the chairman of Iran's Grain Union said earlier in May. Iran and Russia finalised an agreement for the supply as part of several deals signed during a visit by a Russian economic and commercial delegation this week, YJC news agency said.

It did not specify the timeline for delivery, the amount of wheat supply or the proposed payment. Russia's agriculture ministry and the office of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, who along with Owji co-chairs the Iran-Russia joint trade commission, did not reply to a Reuters' request for comment.

Both Iran and Russia have been hit by Western sanctions. Iran, in particular, has the challenge of financing imports in the face of U.S. sanctions, which it is aiming to get lifted through negotiations to revive an accord on its nuclear programme.

Novak said on Wednesday Russia and Iran discussed swapping supplies for oil and gas as well as setting up a logistics hub this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

 India
2
An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

Global
3
(Updated) SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need to know

(Updated) SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All...

 Global
4
NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022