Haryan govt to open 11 fuel pumps on prison department's land

Haryana jail minister Ranjit Singh on Thursday said fuel pumps will be set up at 11 locations over the land of the state prison department.

The minister said the first petrol pump will be operational in Kurukshetra on May 31, according to an official release.

He said that the jailer would initially ensure that training is imparted to prisoners for working at these fuel pumps. Prisoners will be placed on duty on these pumps on rotation basis subject to their behaviour at the workplace, said the minister.

After observing response to the fuel pump in Kurukshetra, filling stations would be opened at 10 other places-- two at Ambala, one each at Yamunanagar, Karnal, Jhajjar, Faridabad, Gurugram, Bhiwani, Jind and Hisar.

Singh, who also holds the portfolio of power ministry, said despite intense heat wave conditions, there had been no power cut in urban areas since May 1.

The minister said an arrangement of 2,000 MW of additional power has been made, of which 600 MW is from Adani group, 600 MW from the second unit of Khedar, 350 MW from Chhattisgarh and 150 MW from Madhya Pradesh.

