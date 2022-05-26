Agra: 4 arrested for offering namaz at Taj Mahal premises

As many as four people were arrested on Thursday for offering 'namaz' at the mosque on Taj Mahal premises, the police said. According to Agra Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikas Kumar, three of the accused hailed from Hyderabad while the other was from Azamgarh. They have been booked under section 153 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"Four people were arrested for offering namaz at the mosque in Taj Mahal premises. Three of them are from Hyderabad and one is from Azamgarh. They have been booked under section 153 of IPC. They have been presented in the court," Kumar. Earlier in the month, the Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court rejected the plea seeking to open 22 closed rooms in the Taj Mahal to ascertain the presence of the idols of Hindu deities.

The plea was filed by Rajneesh Singh, a BJP youth media in-charge, before the Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court that sought the directions to the Archaeological Survey of India to probe the 22 closed doors in the Taj Mahal to ascertain the presence of the idols of Hindu deities. (ANI)

