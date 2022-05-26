Left Menu

Army ported killed in J-K's Kupwara encounter

Injured army porter who was attacked during an encounter that took place in the Jumagund village of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital on Thursday morning.

ANI | Kupwara (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 26-05-2022 20:48 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 20:48 IST
Army ported killed in J-K's Kupwara encounter
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Injured army porter who was attacked during an encounter that took place in the Jumagund village of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital on Thursday morning. "One Army porter namely Ab Lateef Mir S/o Majeed Mir resident of Kuchiban Jummagund, got injured in the said encounter. Later on, succumbed to injuries in hospital. @JmuKmrPolice," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were neutralized in the Kupwara encounter earlier today. The Police also recovered incriminating materials including arms and ammunition.

"#KupwaraEncounterUpdate: From the #incriminating materials recovered, the 03 killed #terrorists have been identified as #Pakistani, affiliated with #terror outfit LeT. So far, 26 foreign terrorists (14 JeM and 12 LeT) have been neutralised this year," Kashmir Zone Police further said in a tweet. The encounter began early morning today based on the specific input developed by Kupwara Police regarding the infiltration attempts of terrorists in Jumagund village.

Earlier on Wednesday, three terrorists of the Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were killed during an encounter in Baramulla. Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that security forces have neutralised 22 Pakistani terrorists so far this year.

"We have neutralised three Pakistani terrorists of JeM. They were active in this area for the last 3-4 months and we were tracking them. One police personnel also got martyred. Till now this year, we have neutralised 22 Pakistani terrorists," Kumar said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

 India
2
An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

Global
3
(Updated) SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need to know

(Updated) SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All...

 Global
4
NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022