Left Menu

U.S. tweaks farmland conservation deals to fight food crisis

The U.S. government will let some farmers plant crops on environmentally sensitive land that had been set aside for conservation, in an effort to help mitigate the global food crisis, the Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Thursday. to help mitigate the global food supply challenges caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and other factors," according to the agency's statement.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-05-2022 21:05 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 21:03 IST
U.S. tweaks farmland conservation deals to fight food crisis
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. government will let some farmers plant crops on environmentally sensitive land that had been set aside for conservation, in an effort to help mitigate the global food crisis, the Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Thursday. The offer is open to farmers in the final year of their contract with the agency's Conservation Reserve Program (CRP), USDA said on its website. The program pays farmers to fallow acres under 10- or 15-year contracts.

The USDA said it would have to approve farmer applications to voluntarily end their contract early. Aid groups have warned global hunger will rise this year as the war in Ukraine and drought fueled by climate change has sent global prices soaring for grains, cooking oils, fuel and fertilizer, sparking protests from Indonesia to Iran.

"Participants approved for this one-time, voluntary termination will not have to repay rental payments ... to help mitigate the global food supply challenges caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and other factors," according to the agency's statement. If approved, farmer can begin preparing land for planting after the primary nesting season - and then be able to hay, graze, and plant a fall-seeded crop before Oct. 1, 2022, the agency said.

"For land in colder climates, this flexibility may allow for better establishment of a winter wheat crop or better prepare the land for spring planting," USDA said. The move comes as federal lawmakers have called on the Biden administration to allow farmers to plant conserved acres this spring in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

This spring, farm groups called on Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to allow farmers to plant on the more than 4 million acres (1.6 million hectares) of "prime farmland" currently enrolled in CRP. USDA opposed the idea, according to a March 31 letter from Vilsack to the National Grain and Feed Association (NGFA).

"Quickly converting (CRP) land to crop production is clearly unfeasible" and would have negative long-term consequences for the climate and land, the letter said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

 India
2
An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

Global
3
(Updated) SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need to know

(Updated) SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All...

 Global
4
NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022