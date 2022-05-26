Delhi govt extends deadline for submission of details on fiscal stress

The Delhi government has extended the deadline for submission of details of fiscal stress and risks after various departments failed to submit the details to the finance department on time, officials said on Thursday. The Centre's Department of Economic and Policy Research had sent a questionnaire to the Delhi government seeking information on fiscal risks. The answers to the questionnaire were supposed to be sent by departments to the finance department by May 11. ''Since, a considerable time has already been elapsed but no such information has been received till date from your department. It is therefore, once again requested to look into the matter and requisite detailed compiled information may kindly be furnished to this department latest by June 3 on priority basis,'' read the reminder sent to the departments on May 25. The questionnaire sought information like ''Did the state government rescue any troubled financial institutions/municipal corporations/non-financial companies in the last five years? If yes, how many times? What is the approximate cost incurred by states due to occurrence of such event/events?'' The questionnaire has also sought information on whether the government faced any natural disaster in the last five years and the approximate cost incurred by states due to occurrence of such events. It has also sought cadre-wise details on the number of state government employees in the age group of 50-55 and 55-60 years and the cost to the state government due to farm loan waivers in 2019-20, 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23.

The questionnaire also has a query on the subsidies given by the state with respect to food, power, agriculture, etc.

