Japan says aims to cut ratio of coal power generation as much as possible

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 27-05-2022 05:53 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 05:53 IST
Japan says aims to cut ratio of coal power generation as much as possible
  • Japan

Japan's industry minister Koichi Hagiuda reiterated on Friday the country's policy is to reduce the ratio of coal-fired power generation in the electricity mix as much as possible, with plans to phase out inefficient coal power plants "toward" 2030.

His comments came when asked about an expected communique to be issued by energy, climate and environment ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) countries.

The group will consider committing to a phase-out of coal power generation by 2030, according to a draft communique seen by Reuters, though sources suggested that opposition from the United States and Japan could derail such a pledge.

