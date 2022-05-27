Left Menu

PM Modi to inaugurate India's biggest drone festival today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate India's biggest drone festival-Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022 on Friday at 10 am at Pragati Maidan in the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2022 09:02 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 09:02 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate India's biggest drone festival-Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022 on Friday at 10 am at Pragati Maidan in the national capital. Prime Minister will also interact with kisan drone pilots, witness open-air drone demonstrations and interact with startups in the drone exhibition centre, the Prime Minister's office informed.

Bharat Drone Mahotsav is a two-day event and is being held on May 27-28. Over 1,600 delegates comprising government officials, foreign diplomats, armed forces, central armed police forces, PSUs, private companies and drone startups etc will participate in the Mahotsav. More than 70 exhibitors will display various use cases of drones at the exhibition. Mahotsav will also witness a virtual award of drone pilot certificates, product launches, panel discussions, flying demonstrations, display of a Made in India Drone Taxi prototype, among others. (ANI)

