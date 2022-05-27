Jaipur gets new museum of rare gems and jewellery, to open for public in June

Jaipur, the pink city of India, has got a new museum, namely Khazana Mahal which showcases rare gems, jewels, and stones, and will be opened for the public in June. Khazana Mahal is constructed in an area of 12,000 square yards with 3-feet security walls, apart from the manual and high-tech security deployed here.

In a conversation with ANI on Thursday, the founder of the Mahal, Anoop Srivastava, told that the museum has been a dream of 87-year-old Jeweller Dr Rajnikath Shah who is based in New York. "It is basically his collection. He visited Jaipur Wax Museum at Nahargarh Fort and taking inspiration from that, he proposed the idea of this palace to me," said Srivastava.

The museum is built after restoring a 200-year-old Haveli, which was known as 'Cheeta ki Haudi Barood Khana'. Srivastava said that it took around 2.5 years to complete the project of restoring the said Haveli to Khazana Mahal.

Revealing the basic concept behind the museum, he added that the entire collection in the museum is Shah's very own. "On witnessing the collection, I felt that the museum should be magnificent enough to be watched and should involve entertainment so that even a child could enjoy it."

Via the means of entertainment, the museum will telecast how a stone is turned into an important part of the jewellery. "The museum can be a great means of infotainment for the visitors," he added. "Almost 95 per cent of the gems and stones here are original. There is no such museum in the world where one could find these many stones. One can get to see Ulka Pind, Ramsetu ka Patthar, Shark tooth converted to a diamond, and the Dinosaur's excreta converted to a diamond," he added.

"We have introduced Zip-line activities and a few more adventurous activities are to be welcomed here soon...The place is a complete family entertainer, as a food joint is also scheduled to be introduced very soon," he said. The authorities are planning to open the Mahal for the general public in Mid-June with a ticket of Rs 500 for Indians and Rs 1,500 for foreigners. (ANI)

