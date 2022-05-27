Left Menu

Fire breaks out at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital

A massive fire broke out in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2022 10:26 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 10:24 IST
Fire breaks out at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
A massive fire broke out in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Friday. According to the Fire department, the inverter had caught the fire which has been doused by the officials.

Upon receiving the information about the blaze, fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Meanwhile, another incident of fire breaking out was reported today in a hospital near East Guru Angad Nagar.

As per the fire department, five fire tenders rushed to the spot immediately and brought the fire under control. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

However, no casualties have been reported in either case, more details are awaited.

