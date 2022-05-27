PM Modi inaugurates India's biggest drone festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated Bharat Drone Mahotsav at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated Bharat Drone Mahotsav at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Here, he interacted with kisan drone pilots and witnessed open-air drone demonstrations in the drone exhibition centre.
Bharat Drone Mahotsav is a two-day event and is being held on May 27-28. Over 1,600 delegates comprising government officials, foreign diplomats, armed forces, central armed police forces, PSUs, private companies and drone startups etc will participate in the Mahotsav. More than 70 exhibitors will display various use cases of drones at the exhibition. Mahotsav will also witness a virtual award of drone pilot certificates, product launches, panel discussions, flying demonstrations, display of a Made in India Drone Taxi prototype, among others. (ANI)
