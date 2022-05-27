Left Menu

ACME Group, NYK Line ink MoU for green ammonia shipping

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2022 12:09 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 12:09 IST
ACME Group, NYK Line ink MoU for green ammonia shipping
  • Country:
  • India

ACME Group on Friday said it has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Japan-based firm NYK Line for shipping green ammonia to customers globally.

“As part of the cooperation, ACME and NYK will explore offering green ammonia to customers globally whereby ammonia would be supplied from ACME-developed projects and NYK will be the shipping partner. This is in furtherance of ACME’s efforts to establish itself as a leading green ammonia player globally,” said Rajat Seksaria, CEO of AMCE Group.

NYK owns and operates a large fleet of ships including container ships, bulk carrier, VLCC, LNG carriers etc, and is actively engaged in green-related businesses including transportation of hydrogen and ammonia.

Gurugram-based ACME is a sustainable energy company and has positioned itself among the leaders working on development of large-scale green ammonia projects.

ACME has already commissioned a pilot project in Rajasthan in India, and along with its JV partner Scatec is developing a 1.2 MTPA green ammonia facility in Oman in phases.

The MoU was signed by Rajat Seksaria, CEO, ACME Group and Akira Kono, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Chief Executive of Energy Division of NYK Line in Tokyo.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides nearly 70 million light-years away

Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides near...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade after a slow re-opening; Ghana startup strives for greater African representation in cancer research and more

Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade afte...

 Global
3
NASA completes major components for Artemis III ICPS; will provide power to send astronauts to the Moon

NASA completes major components for Artemis III ICPS; will provide power to ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade after a slow re-opening; Ghana startup strives for greater African representation in cancer research and more

Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade afte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022