65,000 property cards issued so far under Svamitva Yojana, PM Modi says drones to play vital role for farmers

Highlighting the usage of drones in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that PM Svamitva Yojana has helped in the digital mapping of property in villages. "PM Svamitva Yojana has helped in digital mapping of property in villages. It has reduced human intervention and increased transparency. 65,000 property cards have been issued so far," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while addressing a gathering in the national capital during Bharat Drone Mahotsav.

"Drones are going to play a vital role in making the lives of our farmers better. SVAMITVA yojana is a great example of this," he said. Notably, the SVAMITVA (Survey of Villages And Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas) scheme was launched by the Prime Minister on April 24, 2020, with a resolve to enable economic progress of rural India by providing "Record of Rights" to every rural household owner.

Speaking further at the event today, the Prime Minister said, "Drone is a smart tool for us, that is soon going to become a part of every citizen's life. From agriculture to defence, to tourism, to healthcare - drones will help in improving quality and content across sectors in the country." "In this Mahotsav, we have farmers, drone engineers, startups and many leaders as well. This enthusiasm for drone technology is very special. Based on our startup power, India is marching ahead with great speed on becoming the drone technology hub of the world," he said. He added, "This event is not just for drones, but also for the positivity towards new technology and innovation in India."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated Bharat Drone Mahotsav at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Here, he interacted with kisan drone pilots and witnessed open-air drone demonstrations in the drone exhibition centre.

Bharat Drone Mahotsav is a two-day event and is being held on May 27-28. Over 1,600 delegates comprising government officials, foreign diplomats, armed forces, central armed police forces, PSUs, private companies and drone startups etc will participate in the Mahotsav. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)