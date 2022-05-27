Iran summons Swiss envoy over U.S seizure of Iranian oil -ISNA
The Iranian-flagged ship, the Pegas, was among five vessels designated by Washington on Feb. 22 - two days before Russia's invasion of Ukraine - for sanctions against Promsvyazbank, a bank viewed as critical to Russia's defence sector.
Iran on Friday summoned the envoy of Switzerland, which represents U.S. interests in Tehran, to protest the U.S. seizure of Iranian oil from a Russian-operated ship near Greece, the foreign ministry said in a statement quoted by Iranian media. "The Islamic republic expressed its deep concern over the U.S. government's continued violation of international laws and international maritime conventions," the semi-official ISNA news agency quoted the ministry as saying.
The ministry called for an immediate release of the ship and its cargo. The Iranian-flagged ship, the Pegas, was among five vessels designated by Washington on Feb. 22 - two days before Russia's invasion of Ukraine - for sanctions against Promsvyazbank, a bank viewed as critical to Russia's defense sector.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tehran
- Promsvyazbank
- Greece
- Russia
- Switzerland
- Ukraine
- John Stonestreet
- Iranian
- Iran
- Islamic
- Washington
- U.S.
- Russian
ALSO READ
Qatar's emir in Iran in bid to help salvage 2015 nuclear pact
Union official suspects French couple arrested on holiday in Iran
France condemns arrest of two French citizens in Iran
France says two citizens arrested in Iran, demands they be freed immediately
French couple did not return from holiday in Iran - union official