Drugs-on-cruise case: No complaint against Aryan Khan, 5 others due to lack of sufficient evidence, says NCB

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has not filed any complaint against Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and five others in the alleged cruise drug bust case due to lack of "sufficient" evidence. According to the Deputy Director-General (DDG) of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), all the accused persons except Aryan and Mohak were found in possession of Narcotics.

"A complaint against 14 persons under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act is being filed. Complaint against rest six persons is not being filed due to the lack of evidence," he said. Apart from Aryan and five others, the NCB has submitted a complaint against all the 14 persons accused in the case.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2 night. Eight persons arrested 20 people including Aryan Khan, along with other accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha in the case. Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were granted bail by the Bombay High Court on 28 October 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)