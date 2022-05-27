Left Menu

2 LeT terrorists eliminated in J-K's Aganzipora

Two terrorists were eliminated in a joint operation launched by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police, informed the officials on Friday.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 27-05-2022 15:03 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 15:03 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 27: Two terrorists were eliminated in a joint operation launched by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police, informed the officials on Friday. The joint cordon was carried out based on specific input from the police regarding the presence of terrorists in the general area of Aganzipora, Awantipore at about 9 PM on Thursday.

"As the cordon was being tightened around the target house, the terrorists opened indiscriminate fire on the Security Forces. Security forces returned the fire, while simultaneously reinforcing and tightening the cordon. The ensuing firefight resulted in elimination of two terrorists by 02:15 AM on 27 May 2022," stated an official statement by the department. As per Jammu and Kashmir Police records, the two neutralised terrorists were of LeT and have been identified as Shahid Mushtaq Bhat, a resident of Hafroo Chadoora, Budgam and Farhan Habib, a resident of Hakripora, Pulwama.

One AK rifle, one Pistol and other warlike stores were recovered from the encounter location. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

