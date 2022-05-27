Left Menu

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

* Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has warned the West that supplying weapons to Ukraine capable of hitting Russian territory would be "a serious step towards unacceptable escalation", Tass news agency said. DIPLOMACY * Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia is weaponising a global food supply crisis and the world must prevent large-scale famine.

Reuters | Updated: 27-05-2022 15:32 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 15:26 IST
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Representative image

Russia's separatist proxies in eastern Ukraine claimed full control of the important battlefield town of Lyman, and Ukraine appeared to concede it, as Moscow presses its biggest advance for weeks. FIGHTING

* The military situation in eastern Ukraine is even worse than people say it is and the country needs heavy weapons now to effectively fight Russia, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said. * Russian shelling killed at least seven civilians and wounded 17 in the city of Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine, authorities said.

* As the United States and its allies provide Ukraine with increasingly sophisticated arms, Washington has held discussions with Kyiv about the danger of escalation if it strikes deep inside Russia, the U.S. and diplomatic officials told Reuters. * Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has warned the West that supplying weapons to Ukraine capable of hitting Russian territory would be "a serious step towards unacceptable escalation", the Tass news agency said.

DIPLOMACY * Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia is weaponizing a global food supply crisis and the world must prevent large-scale famine. Moscow did not appear ready for serious peace talks, he said.

* The Kremlin, which blames Ukraine and its Western allies for the food crisis, said Kyiv was also to blame for the fact that peace negotiations were frozen. * Zelenskiy complained about divisions inside the European Union over more sanctions on Russia, including an embargo on its oil exports, and asked why some nations were being allowed to block the plan, after opposition from Hungary.

* Finland's prime minister said Russia's actions in Ukraine were a turning point for the world and relations with Moscow could not go back to how they were before its invasion. ECONOMY

* The White House said it expects minimal impact on the U.S. and global economy from a potential Russian debt default as Washington decided not to extend a waiver that enabled Russia to pay U.S. bondholders. * Russian President Vladimir Putin and Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi discussed ways to help ease the international food crisis, with the Kremlin saying this could be done only if the West lifts sanctions.

* The African Development Bank is looking to source around 500,000 tonnes of fertilizer for West Africa by the end of August as an emergency stopgap, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said. QUOTES

* "Pressure on Russia is a matter of saving lives," Zelenskiy said in a late-night address. COMING UP

* An EU summit on May 30-31 could see divisions between members who want to take a hard line against Russia and those calling for a ceasefire.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides nearly 70 million light-years away

Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides near...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade after a slow re-opening; Ghana startup strives for greater African representation in cancer research and more

Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade afte...

 Global
4
NASA completes major components for Artemis III ICPS; will provide power to send astronauts to the Moon

NASA completes major components for Artemis III ICPS; will provide power to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022