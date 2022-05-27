Left Menu

Norway's Hammerfest LNG plant resumes operation after 20-month outage

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 27-05-2022 15:52 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 15:47 IST
Norway's Hammerfest liquefied natural gas plant has resumed operation as planned and is preparing to restart LNG production, a spokesperson for operator Equinor told Reuters on Friday.

The plant has been offline for 20 months following a fire in September of 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

