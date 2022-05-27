Left Menu

Norway's Hammerfest LNG plant resumes operation after 20-month outage

LNG is made by cooling gas to temperatures that liquefy it, thus allowing large quantities to be transported by ship. "We have resumed operations and started cool down of the plant.

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 27-05-2022 15:59 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 15:53 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Norway

Norway's Hammerfest liquefied natural gas plant has resumed operation as planned and is preparing to restart LNG production, a spokesperson for operator Equinor told Reuters on Friday.

The plant has been offline for 20 months following a fire in September of 2020. LNG is made by cooling gas to temperatures that liquefy it, thus allowing large quantities to be transported by ship.

"We have resumed operations and started cool down of the plant. We will issue a press release when we have LNG to tank," the Equinor spokesperson said. A restart is welcome news for the gas market, which is scrambling to find alternatives to Russian supplies in the wake of the war in Ukraine, and as Norway seeks to cement its position as a reliable energy supplier.

