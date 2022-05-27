UK PM Johnson: Energy support package won't be inflationary

Britain's financial support package to help consumers meet rising energy costs will not be inflationary because it won't necessarily lead to more discretionary spending, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday.

Asked by reporters if the policy could add to inflation, Johnson said: "The answer to that is no, because I don't think that it will lead, necessarily, to more discretionary spending, simply because people's outgoings are going to go up, or have been going up already as a result of the of the increased cost of energy and food."

