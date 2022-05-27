Left Menu

BSF apprehends one more Pakistani fisherman, seizes 5 Pakistani fishing boats from Bhuj

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday apprehended one more Pakistani fisherman and seized five other Pakistani fishing boats near-horizontal channel of Harami Nala in Gujarat's Bhuj, the force said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2022 17:12 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 17:12 IST
A visual from Bhuj, Gujarat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday apprehended one more Pakistani fisherman and seized five other Pakistani fishing boats near-horizontal channel of Harami Nala in Gujarat's Bhuj, the force said. This was part of an operation conducted by the BSF on Thursday in which the border guarding force apprehended two Pakistani fishermen and seized four country-made Pakistani fishing boats from the same area.

The BSF Bhuj has apprehended three Pakistani fishermen and has seized nine Pakistani fishing boats till now. "During the intensive search operation launched on May 26 and continued entire night, today morning, Patrol of BSF Bhuj apprehended one more Pakistani fisherman and seized five more Pakistani fishing boats from the horizontal channel of Harami Nala," Public Relations Officer (PRO)BSF Gujarat Frontier said in a statement.

As per the statement, the search party fired three rounds during the course of the chase to encircle and apprehend the Pakistani Fisherman. "Nothing suspicious recovered from the boats except for fish, fishing nets, and fishing equipment. An intensive search of the area is going on," the BSF further said.

Earlier on Thursday, the BSF apprehended two Pakistani fishermen and seized four country-made Pakistani fishing boats near the horizontal channel of Harami Nala in Gujarat's Bhuj, the force said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

