Left Menu

K'taka BJP MLA KS Eshwarappa defends inclusion of RSS founder KB Hegdewar's speech in school books

Former Karnataka Minister and BJP MLA KS Eshwarappa on Friday defended the inclusion of RSS founder KB Hegdewar's speech in the school books saying that it was aimed at introducing the culture of the land and patriotism.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 27-05-2022 17:45 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 17:45 IST
K'taka BJP MLA KS Eshwarappa defends inclusion of RSS founder KB Hegdewar's speech in school books
Karnataka BJP MLA KS Eshwarappa (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Karnataka Minister and BJP MLA KS Eshwarappa on Friday defended the inclusion of RSS founder KB Hegdewar's speech in the school books saying that it was aimed at introducing the culture of the land and patriotism. He also hit out at the criticism and asked whether a lesson on Muhammad Ali Jinnah should be included in the textbooks as well.

Coming down heavily on the people who are objecting to the inclusion of a lesson containing the speech of KB Hedar, the BJP MLA said that it was aimed at introducing the culture of the land and patriotism to the students. "Was a lesson on Jinnah should have been included in the syllabus instead of a lesson on a speech made by RSS founder KB Hedgewar? Hedgewar's speech that was included in school textbooks aimed at introducing the culture of the land and patriotism," Eshwarappa told media persons.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has appointed the Textbook Revision Committee to review the various school textbooks in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides nearly 70 million light-years away

Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides near...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade after a slow re-opening; Ghana startup strives for greater African representation in cancer research and more

Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade afte...

 Global
4
NASA completes major components for Artemis III ICPS; will provide power to send astronauts to the Moon

NASA completes major components for Artemis III ICPS; will provide power to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022