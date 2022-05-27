SJVN inks pact to supply 200 MW solar power to discoms in Bihar

State-run SJVN on Friday said it has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) for the supply of 200 MW from its solar power projects in Bihar to state discoms.

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN informed in a statement that SJVN has signed a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for the 200 MW Grid Connected Solar Power Project in Bihar.

According to the statement, the Power Purchase Agreement has been signed between SJVN & Bihar State Power Holding Company Ltd (BSPHCL) along with its two DISCOMs -- North Bihar Power Distribution Company Ltd (NBPDCL) and South Bihar Power Distribution Company Ltd (SBPDCL).

SJVN has bagged this project at a tariff of Rs 3.11 per unit through Open Competitive Tariff Bidding organized by Bihar Renewable Energy Development Agency (BREDA).

Out of the total 200 MW, SJVN plans to develop a 125 MW Solar Power Project at Kakanchor, District Jamui, and a 75 MW Solar Power Project at Katoriya, District Banka.

The Power Generated through these projects will be evacuated through New Jamui and New Banka Substations respectively.

Sharma further stated that the tentative cost of construction and development of this project is Rs 1,000 crores. The project is expected to generate approximately 421 MU (million units) in the first year and 10512 MU over 25 years.

The project is scheduled to be commissioned by November 2023.

Speaking on the occasion, Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Minister of Power, Bihar appreciated the efforts of SJVN in energy development in Bihar where SJVN already has made its presence with Solar & Thermal Power Projects and execution of Transmission Line.

He also stated that the Bihar government is considering the allotment of the 1,000 MW Kaimur Pumped Storage Project to SJVN.

He further stated that SJVN must explore the possibilities of setting up floating solar power projects in the state of Bihar.

In the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to generate 500 GW of Energy by 2030 from non-fossil sources, SJVN has embarked on an ambitious journey toward the development of renewable energy.

The SJVN is adding significant renewable projects to its portfolio to pursue this vision. It has a total portfolio of around 31,500 MW. These recent additions of new projects are leading the company towards actualizing its Shared Vision of 5,000 MW by 2023, 25,000 MW by 2030, and 50,000 MW installed capacity by 2040.

