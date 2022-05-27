Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk 2/3 surrounded by Russian forces - governor

Ukrainian forces are engaged in a "fierce defence" of the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk, which is two-thirds surrounded by Russian forces, the Luhansk region's governor said on Friday, citing the head of the city's administration.

Shelling, which is "very strong", has damaged 90% of the housing in the city, Serhiy Gaidai added, also citing Oleksandr Stryuk.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)