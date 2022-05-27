Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk 2/3 surrounded by Russian forces - governor
Reuters | Updated: 27-05-2022 17:51 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 17:51 IST
Ukrainian forces are engaged in a "fierce defence" of the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk, which is two-thirds surrounded by Russian forces, the Luhansk region's governor said on Friday, citing the head of the city's administration.
Shelling, which is "very strong", has damaged 90% of the housing in the city, Serhiy Gaidai added, also citing Oleksandr Stryuk.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Serhiy Gaidai
- Luhansk
- Ukrainian
- Oleksandr Stryuk
- Russian
Advertisement