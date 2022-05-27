Left Menu

Germany's gas storage level currently at around 46% - econ minister

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 27-05-2022 18:20 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 17:58 IST
Robert Habeck Image Credit: Flickr
  • Germany

Gas storage levels in Germany have been brought up to around 46% from around 20% at the end of the winter, helping the country to decrease its dependence on Russian supply, economy minister Robert Habeck said on Friday.

Before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Germany received around 45 billion cubic meters (bcm) of Russian gas per year, Habeck said. That amount had now been reduced to around 30 or 33 bcm.

In total, Germany imported 142 bcm of gas last year.

