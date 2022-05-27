Slovakia agrees supply deals for LNG, piped Norwegian gas

Slovakia's state gas firm SPP has struck deals to buy enough piped Norwegian gas and other shipments of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to cover around 65% of the country's demand until the end of next year, Economy Minister Richard Sulik said on Friday.

Sulik told reporters Slovakia also continues to receive Russian gas, and aims to have enough gas in storage for the entire next winter season by July 10.

