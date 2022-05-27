Left Menu

Slovakia agrees supply deals for LNG, piped Norwegian gas

Reuters | Updated: 27-05-2022 18:20 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 18:02 IST
Slovakia agrees supply deals for LNG, piped Norwegian gas
Richard Sulik Image Credit: Wikipedia

Slovakia's state gas firm SPP has struck deals to buy enough piped Norwegian gas and other shipments of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to cover around 65% of the country's demand until the end of next year, Economy Minister Richard Sulik said on Friday.

Sulik told reporters Slovakia also continues to receive Russian gas, and aims to have enough gas in storage for the entire next winter season by July 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
2
Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides nearly 70 million light-years away

Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides near...

 Global
3
11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mhow; heavy police force deployed

11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mho...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade after a slow re-opening; Ghana startup strives for greater African representation in cancer research and more

Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade afte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022