Delhi: PM Modi flies drone during inauguration of two-day 'Bharat Drone Mahotsav'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday tried his hand at flying a drone during the inauguration of the two-day Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022 at Pragati Maidan in Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2022 18:03 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 18:03 IST
PM Modi flies a drone at the Bharat Drone Mahotsav, in New Delhi on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday tried his hand at flying a drone during the inauguration of the two-day Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022 at Pragati Maidan in Delhi. https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1530133607158730752

Here he interacted with Kisan drone pilots and witnessed open-air drone demonstrations in the drone exhibition centre. Earlier today, while inaugurating the event, PM Modi termed drones as a 'game-changer' in the agriculture sector and pointed out the need for drones to improve last-mile healthcare delivery.

The Prime Minister also said, in the last few months, the government has removed most of the restrictions regarding the usage of drones. "We are also introducing PLI Scheme that will help us build a drone manufacturing ecosystem in India," said PM Modi. PM Modi, at the event, invited investors and experts from across the globe to come to India and invest in drone technology. "I request all startups and the youth to work towards developing solutions for better development outcomes, using drones," he said.

Bharat Drone Mahotsav is a two-day event and is being held on May 27-28. Over 1,600 delegates comprising government officials, foreign diplomats, armed forces, central armed police forces, PSUs, private companies and drone startups etc will participate in the Mahotsav. More than 70 exhibitors have displayed various use cases of drones at the exhibition. Mahotsav will also witness a virtual award of drone pilot certificates, product launches, panel discussions, flying demonstrations, display of a Made in India Drone Taxi prototype, among others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

