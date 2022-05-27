Left Menu

Ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh hospitalised after complaining of chest pain

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was admitted to KEM Hospital in Mumbai on Friday after he complained of chest pain.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-05-2022 18:03 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 18:03 IST
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was admitted to KEM Hospital in Mumbai on Friday after he complained of chest pain. "Anil Deshmukh was admitted to ICU of KEM Hospital in Mumbai after he complained of chest pain, high BP and shoulder pain," an official statement said.

He is currently in jail in connection with a money laundering case. Notably, the Former Maharashtra Home Minister was arrested by ED in November, last year in connection with the alleged Rs 100-crore extortion and money laundering case.

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had accused Anil Deshmukh of asking dismissed assistant inspector Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore from hotels and bars in Mumbai every month. ED registered a case against Deshmukh and others based on a corruption case filed against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation. (ANI)

