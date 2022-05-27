Labanon faces hurdles on Egyptian gas, Asharq reports

Lebanon's plan to bring natural gas from Egypt is facing hurdles, the Dubai-based Asharq TV channel reported on Friday, citing Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib.

The plan is aimed at easing Lebanon's severe electricity shortage by supplying a power station in the north of the country with Egyptian gas carried by pipelines through Jordan and Syria.

