Lebanon faces hurdles on Egyptian gas, Asharq reports
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 27-05-2022 18:15 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 18:12 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
Lebanon's plan to bring natural gas from Egypt is facing hurdles, the Dubai-based Asharq TV channel reported on Friday, citing Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib.
The plan is aimed at easing Lebanon's severe electricity shortage by supplying a power station in the north of the country with Egyptian gas carried by pipelines through Jordan and Syria.
