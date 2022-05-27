Left Menu

Slovakia agrees supply deals for LNG, piped Norwegian gas

Slovakia's state gas firm SPP has struck deals to buy enough piped Norwegian gas and other shipments of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to cover around 65% of the country's demand until the end of next year, Economy Minister Richard Sulik said on Friday. Sulik told reporters Slovakia also continues to receive Russian gas.

Reuters | Updated: 27-05-2022 18:42 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 18:42 IST
Slovakia agrees supply deals for LNG, piped Norwegian gas

Slovakia's state gas firm SPP has struck deals to buy enough piped Norwegian gas and other shipments of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to cover around 65% of the country's demand until the end of next year, Economy Minister Richard Sulik said on Friday.

Sulik told reporters Slovakia also continues to receive Russian gas. "We can say today that supplies for Slovakia are secured until the end of 2023," Sulik told a news conference shown live on television.

"We have lowered, from June 1, dependency on Russian gas by 65%. That was the maximum that could be achieved so far." He said the Norwegian contract was for about 32% of Slovak demand, and the LNG contract for nearly 34%.

"We have secured pumping of gas from ships in three or four places, Croatia as the closest one, but we can do it in Italy, Belgium and also England," he said. "This is enough capacity for SPP to take one or two ships per month."

Sulik said the country, which uses around 5 billion cubic metres of natural gas per year, also continued to take gas from Russia, where SPP a contract running until 2029. He said the combined flows from June would mean that the country would fill enough gas into storage by July 10 to secure enough supply for the next winter season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
2
Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides nearly 70 million light-years away

Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides near...

 Global
3
11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mhow; heavy police force deployed

11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mho...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade after a slow re-opening; Ghana startup strives for greater African representation in cancer research and more

Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade afte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022