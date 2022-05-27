Ukraine spring grain sowing is almost completed - ministry

Ukrainian farmers have almost completed the 2022 spring sowing sowing but the acreage is 22% lower than the 2021 level, the agriculture ministry said in Friday, giving no exact figure. Ukraine plans to sow 14.2 million hectares of spring crops this year, down from 16.9 million hectares in 2021 due to the Russian invasion, the ministry said.

The official data showed that farmers had sown 189,300 hectares of spring wheat, 928,400 hectares of spring barley, 4.405 million hectares of corn and some other commodities. Ukrainian grain traders union UGA has said the area under spring wheat could total 190,000 hectares, 900,000 hectares of spring barley and 3.9 million hectares of corn.

The agriculture ministry gave no 2022 grain crop outlook. It has said the sowing area could fall 20% this year due to fighting with Russian troops in many regions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)