Left Menu

U.S. renews Chevron's Venezuela license through November under existing terms

Reuters | Updated: 27-05-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 20:00 IST
U.S. renews Chevron's Venezuela license through November under existing terms

The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday renewed a license to oil producer Chevron Corp for operating in U.S.-sanctioned Venezuela through November under the same terms than authorizations granted to the company since 2020.

The license also authorizes oilfield service companies Halliburton, Schlumberger, Baker Hughes and Weatherford International to maintain assets in Venezuela.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
2
Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides nearly 70 million light-years away

Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides near...

 Global
3
11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mhow; heavy police force deployed

11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mho...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade after a slow re-opening; Ghana startup strives for greater African representation in cancer research and more

Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade afte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022