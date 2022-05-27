U.S. renews Chevron's Venezuela license through November under existing terms
Reuters | Updated: 27-05-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 20:00 IST
The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday renewed a license to oil producer Chevron Corp for operating in U.S.-sanctioned Venezuela through November under the same terms than authorizations granted to the company since 2020.
The license also authorizes oilfield service companies Halliburton, Schlumberger, Baker Hughes and Weatherford International to maintain assets in Venezuela.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
