ISIS terrorist sentenced to 7-year imprisonment in Parbhani ISIL case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Special Court in Mumbai on Thursday convicted and sentenced an ISIS terrorist in the Parbhani ISIL case of Maharashtra. The case pertains to a conspiracy hatched by ISIS operatives in Syria for radicalising Indian youth through the internet wherein an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was fabricated locally on their direction.

The accused, Mohammed Shahed Khan alias Lala has been sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 45,000 under sections 13 (unlawful activities), 16 (terrorist act), 18 (conspiracy), 20 (member of a terrorist organization), 38 (support to a terrorist organization), 39 (offence relating to support given to a terrorist organisation) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 4 (attempt to cause explosion), 5 (making or possessing explosives under suspicious circumstances), 6 (abets or is accessory to sections under the act) of Explosive Substance Act, 1908. As per the NIA press release, the case was initially registered as a crime on July 14, 2016, at the Anti-Terrorism Squad Police Station, Mumbai, Maharashtra and re-registered by the NIA on September 14, 2016. After completing the investigation, a charge sheet was filed on October 7, 2016.

One accused, Naser Bin Yafai alias (Chaus), has already been convicted of seven years imprisonment by the NIA Special Court, Mumbai on May 6, 2022, in this case. Further trial in the case is underway. (ANI)

