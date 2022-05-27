4 LeT terrorists including 2 behind TV artiste's murder shot dead: J-K Police

Four terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), including two who were involved in killing TV artiste Amreen Bhat have been shot dead in two separate anti-terrorist operations in Jammu and Kashmir, police said Friday. Also, police said that one hybrid terrorist was also arrested along with arms and ammunition in the Bemina area of Srinagar.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, acting on a specific input generated by Awantipora Police regarding the presence of terrorists in village Aghanzipora area of Awantipora, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, Army and CRPF. As per the police, two local terrorists identified as Shahid Mushtaq Bhat resident of Budgam, and Farhan Habib resident of Pulwama linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of the encounter.

Addressing media persons, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that both the killed terrorists had joined terror ranks recently and were involved in the killing of artiste Amreen Bhat on May 25 in the Chadoora area of Budgam under the directions of LeT Commander Lateef. Besides, after getting input about the movement of terrorists from South Kashmir to Srinagar city and tracked their presence in the Soura area of Srinagar, a special and small team of Srinagar Police launched a cordon and search operation in the said area.

During the search, as the presence of terrorists was ascertained and the search party proceeded towards the suspected spot the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the search party which was retaliated leading to an encounter. In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit LeT were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of the encounter.

They have been identified as Shakir Ahmad Waza and Afreen Aftab Malik both residents of Trenz Shopian, the police said. As per police records, both the killed terrorist were categorized terrorists and were part of groups involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on Police and security forces.

Incriminating materials, a huge cache of arms, and ammunition were recovered from both the sites of the encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation.

IGP Kashmir congratulated the joint teams of Police/SF for their valour and determination to neutralize and avenge the killing of artiste Amreen Bhat within 24 hours. He also termed these operations as a big success and said that during the past three days 10 terrorists including three from Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and seven from LeT proscribed terror outfits have been neutralized in the Kashmir valley.

In another action, Srinagar Police along with security forces have arrested one hybrid terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT from the Bemina area along with arms and ammunition. An individual suspiciously approaching towards the checkpoint was challenged and apprehended tactfully by the alert party, police said in a press statement.

He has identified himself as Nasir Ahmad Dar, a resident of Gund Brath Sopore. On his personal search, one pistol, one magazine, and five live rounds were recovered from his possession. (ANI)

