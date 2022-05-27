One dead, 2 injured as lanter of under-construction building collapses in Delhi's Mundka

One person was killed and two others were injured after the lanter of an under-construction building collapsed in Firni Road of Delhi's Mundka area on Friday evening. As per the Sub Divisional Magistrate (Punjabi Bagh) Gurpreet Singh, the construction was an illegal one.

"It doesn't have any construction permission from Municipal Corporation Delhi. It was an illegal construction. One person died and two injured have been shifted to hospital," Singh informed. The deceased has been identified as Manas, a 24-year-old labourer working at the site.

As per the police, the building was an ancestral property of one Kapil Singh. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

