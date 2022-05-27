Left Menu

One dead, 2 injured as lanter of under-construction building collapses in Delhi's Mundka

One person was killed and two others were injured after the lanter of an under-construction building collapsed in Firni Road of Delhi's Mundka area on Friday evening.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2022 22:26 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 22:26 IST
A visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One person was killed and two others were injured after the lanter of an under-construction building collapsed in Firni Road of Delhi's Mundka area on Friday evening. As per the Sub Divisional Magistrate (Punjabi Bagh) Gurpreet Singh, the construction was an illegal one.

"It doesn't have any construction permission from Municipal Corporation Delhi. It was an illegal construction. One person died and two injured have been shifted to hospital," Singh informed. The deceased has been identified as Manas, a 24-year-old labourer working at the site.

As per the police, the building was an ancestral property of one Kapil Singh. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

