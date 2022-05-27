Left Menu

NHRC takes suo motu cognizance of large number of hospitals, clinics, nursing homes running illegally in Bihar's Munger

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report stating that a large number of hospitals, clinics and nursing homes are running illegally without any registration in the Munger district of Bihar in spite of specific law passed by the State Government in 2013, said a press release.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report stating that a large number of hospitals, clinics and nursing homes are running illegally without any registration in the Munger district of Bihar in spite of specific law passed by the State Government in 2013, said a press release. Reportedly, out of 40 private hospitals running in the district, only four are lawfully registered, added the statement.

The Commission has observed that the contents of the media report, if true, amount to a violation of human rights. Accordingly, it has issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Government of Bihar, Secretary, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Chairman, National Medical Commission, calling for detailed reports on the matter within four weeks including steps taken/proposed to be taken against the illegally running clinical establishments in the region. The Commission has also observed that the Right to Life and Health are basic human rights and such serious violations by the clinical establishments, if true, are a matter of concern.

According to the media report carried on Friday, the information has been reportedly collected by an RTI activist. Reportedly, as per the provisions of the Bihar Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation Act, 2013), the registration of health care facilities is mandatory and the violators have to pay a fine. (ANI)

